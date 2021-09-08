Russian senior diplomat to hold consultations with US Envoy for Iran on September 8-9

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov informed that he will hold consultations with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow.

"We have consultations planned. They will be held today and tomorrow morning. We have been planning them for a rather long time in order to discuss the whole situation and look ahead. There are many problems, and, frankly speaking, now is one of those moments when it’s extremely important not to make a mistake," he told TASS on Wednesday.

As the US Department of State reported earlier, Malley will go to Moscow and Paris on September 7-10 in order to hold consultations on the issues related to Washington and Tehran returning to the observance of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program.