Cuban diplomat slams US politicians for disseminating lies about republic

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. Ernesto Sobero Guzman, Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has sharply criticized statements by U.S. politicians regarding the situation on the island and the imposition of new sanctions against Cuban organizations.

"Once again, the chorus of lies and cynicism raises its voice under the direction of its conductor--the Secretary of State--and featuring its most enthusiastic singer, Mike Waltz and Maria Elvira Salazar," he told TASS, commenting on the remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz, and US Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.