Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging several Group of 20 leaders to meet some of Russia’s demands to try to revive the grain deal, Bloomberg said citing Turkish officials.

Erdogan is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the agency said citing sources familiar with the talks. Turkey is asking world leaders "to facilitate insurance of Russian food and fertilizer exports by Lloyd’s of London and to reconnect Moscow to the SWIFT system for international payments," Turkish officials familiar with the discussions said.