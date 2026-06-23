England, Ghana play to 0-0 draw in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. England and Ghana played to a 0-0 draw in their second-round group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Foxborough (US, Massachusetts).

England and Ghana each have four points. Group L also includes Croatia and Panama, both without points after the first round. Their match will take place on the night of June 24, Moscow time.

In the final round, England will face Panama, while Ghana will face Croatia. The matches will take place on the night of June 28, Moscow time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.