Hezbollah Secretary General says Israel 'has only one way out' in Lebanon, must withdraw

BEIRUT, June 23. /TASS/. Israel's aggression against Lebanon has failed, putting it in a position where the right move would be to withdraw its troops, the Secretary General of the Shiite organization Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, stated in a televised address to his supporters broadcast by Al Manar TV.

"Israel has no choice but to cease all military operations in the air, on land, and at sea," the politician indicated. "It [Israel - TASS] has only one way out: to withdraw its troops according to a clear time schedule."

According to the Hezbollah leader, the Israeli evacuation would allow the Lebanese army to deploy in the southern regions, facilitate the return of displaced persons, and enable reconstruction.