Remote e-voting to be used at presidential election in not more than 30 Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Remote electronic voting will be used at the upcoming presidential election only in those regions that have relevant experience, i.e. in not more than 30 Russian regions, chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"Remote electronic voting is not practiced everywhere and will not be practiced everywhere for quite a long time. We approach this matter at the presidential election cautiously, first of all due to considerations of the system’s security. We preliminarily discussed the matter with our colleagues, with the ministry of digital development, and Rostelecom that remote e-voting at the presidential election will only be used in those regions, which have such experience. Now, there are 25 such regions, plus those who did it in previous years. Not more than 30 regions," she said.

According to Pamfilova, if a voter is unable to vote due to some reason, he or she will still have the right to vote traditionally.

Remote electronic voting was used in 24 regions during this year’s single voting day.

Single voting day elections were held throughout Russia on September 8-10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions took part for the first time. The DPR and LPR elected their parliaments, which will elect heads of these republics in line with their constitutions. More than 4,000 election campaigns were held in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials took place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories.