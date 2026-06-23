Israeli forces open fire at Hezbollah fighters in buffer zone in southern Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Israeli troops opened fire at four members of the Hezbollah Shia movement riding a bulldozer and a motorcycle in a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"A short while ago, in a separate incident in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area within the Security Zone, IDF soldiers identified four Hezbollah terrorists riding a bulldozer and a motorcycle who had crossed into the security zone and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat. Following the identification, the soldiers conducted warning fire. After the terrorists continued to approach and failed to comply with the soldiers' calls, additional fire was conducted in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified," the statement reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF reported another strike on an armed Hezbollah unit in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Iranian representatives in talks with the US demanded a complete ceasefire in Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country, warning that otherwise, Tehran would once again close the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic. The Israeli authorities, in turn, stated that they would not pull troops out of Lebanon as long as the Jewish state continued to regard Hezbollah units as a threat to its northern areas, and added that the Israeli military was still holding positions in Southern Lebanon and remained free to act to eliminate emerging threats.