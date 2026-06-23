Contacts between Lavrov, Rubio to continue — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Telephone conversations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio can be quickly arranged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestia daily.

"They can be organized by telephone quite quickly. We’ve seen evidence of this repeatedly throughout the [US President Donald] Trump administration’s tenure. There have also been face-to-face meetings. There’s no specific schedule for now. However, this isn’t a matter that should be given political significance. It’s a purely business-like matter. Contacts will continue. There’s no doubt about that," he said.