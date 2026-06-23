Helicopter operations held near Polish-Ukrainian border

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Helicopter operations took place in the immediate vicinity of the Polish-Ukrainian border, on the side of the Polish village of Nowe Sady, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS.

"Helicopter operations took place in the immediate vicinity of the border on the Polish side - a helicopter belonging to one of the security agencies was patrolling the airspace at an altitude of up to 400 meters for nearly an hour," the source said, not dwelling on details, but noting that the village of Trushevichi in the Lvov Region and a nature reserve are located on the other side of the border.

A source said earlier that a French-registered light reconnaissance aircraft flew along the entire length of the Romanian-Ukrainian border. Specifically, a Vulcanair P.68 Observer 2 flew along the border at an altitude of about 1.5 kilometers. In addition, in the area of the Romanian-Ukrainian border adjacent to the Black Sea, air traffic controllers have repeatedly observed a Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis II reconnaissance and target-designation aircraft turning around in recent days; this aircraft typically flies over the sea from west to east and back.