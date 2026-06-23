Perpetrators of attack on bus carrying kids identified, wanted — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has identified the perpetrators of the attack on a bus carrying children from Belarus in the Bryansk Region, and placed them on the international wanted list, said Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

"We are investigating the case. The perpetrators have already been identified. They have been placed on the international wanted list and will be arrested in absentia soon," he said in an interview with Channel One.

Earlier, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the Investigative Committee, said that the investigation had identified Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems, and Oleg Ivashchenko, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as the key actors in the attack. They provided target guidance and issued an illegal order to attack civilian vehicles on Russian territory.

The direct perpetrators were also identified.

Dmitry Tkachenko, a soldier of the Chimera unmanned systems unit of the 105th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), Igor Zhukov, a soldier of the Shkval Border Commandant's Office of the 7th Border Detachment of the SBGS, and Vladislav Naum, a soldier of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center.

Brovdi, Ivashchenko, Tkachenko, Zhukov, and Naum are being prosecuted under Part 3 of Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people).

On June 17, Ukraine hit a passenger bus traveling from Belarus on the Gomel-Gelendzhik route. As a result of the drone strike, one passenger was killed and eight were injured, including six children.