Lukashenko says he won’t speak to West until sanctions lifted

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. Belarus will not engage in dialogue with the West as long as sanctions are in place, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Sunday.

"Until these stupid sanctions and humiliation of our people are lifted and alleviated, we won’t speak with them," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

The agency also reports that Lukashenko shared the information about President of the European Council Charles Michel asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Minsk to change policies of the Belarusian leadership. "This is not a decent behavior," Lukashenko added.