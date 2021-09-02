Quality of life of 3 mln people to improve owing to landfill sites elimination - Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Nine hazardous facilities and fourteen large landfill sites will be eliminated in Russia by the end of this year, making possible to improve the quality of life for 3 mln Russians, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Elimination of fourteen landfill sites is close to completion in this year, including in Chelyabinsk - this is one of the largest in the country. Nine hazardous facilities will undergo reclamation, including three disposal sites in the Moscow Region," the Minister said. "Three million people will have the quality of life improved after elimination of these sites," Kozlov noted.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.