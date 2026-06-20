Israel government orders army to cease fire in Lebanon, but remain in position — TV

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have ordered the troops operating in Lebanon against the Hezbollah Shiite organization to cease fire "after coordination with the United States," Channel 12 of Israeli television reported.

According to this order, the Israeli army will continue to hold its positions in southern Lebanon along the so-called Yellow Line.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanese territory in violation of a memorandum with the United States.

On June 19, Israel intensified its operations in Lebanon, attacking many Hezbollah facilities in several areas of the republic. The authorities of the Jewish state said that this was being done in response to attacks on the Israeli military in southern Lebanon and shelling of northern Israel.