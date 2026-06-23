Russian authorities eyeing full ban on diesel fuel exports

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian authorities are considering introduction of a full ban on diesel fuel exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We are holding flash meetings with participation of oil companies and federal executive authorities almost every day. What has been completed to date? Firstly, the full ban was set on gasoline and jet fuel exports; we are also considering the complete ban on diesel fuel exports," Novak said.

Authorities take measures for stable fuel deliveries to regions, he added.