Ronaldo gets World Cup groove back, scores two goals in Portugal's win over Uzbekistan

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. Portugal blanked Uzbekistan 5-0 on Tuesday in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals of the match, played in Houston, Texas, were scored by striker Cristiano Ronaldo (in the 6th and 39th minutes) and his teammates Nuno Mendes (17th minute) and Rafael Leao (87th minute). Uzbekistan’s Abduvokhid Nematov scored an own goal in the 60th minute of the game.

Portugal now leads Group K with four points, followed by Colombia (three points), DR Congo (one point) and Uzbekistan (zero points). In the third and final group stage matches on June 28 the Portuguese team will play against Colombia and the Uzbekistani team will take on DR Congo.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.