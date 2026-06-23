BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party calls on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to support European Council President Antonio Costa’s initiative to open communication channels with Russia, AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla said.

"We call on Friedrich Merz to demonstrate his leadership skills," he told a news conference. "He should initiate a change in the course and [support] European Council President Antonio Costa in order to finally open diplomatic channels."

Politico and Bloomberg reported earlier that during the recent EU summit, the association’s largest countries, including Germany, were infuriated over Costa’s alleged preliminary contacts with Moscow, forcing him to make excuses for his initiative.