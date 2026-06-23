Trump suggests critics of Iran deal, including his allies, should ‘educate’ themselves

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has suggested that anyone in the United States who criticizes the agreement between Washington and Tehran, including his political allies, should "educate" themselves.

"I think anybody that's been critical of it has to be educated, even if they're friends of mine, because we have Iran in a position that nobody's ever had," he told reporters in response to a request for comment on criticism of the deal from his political allies, including Senator Ted Cruz, also a republican.

"We're making an amazing deal with Iran. We're making a deal that's going to keep our country and the world safe, because we're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they know that, and they agree to that."

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month, calling for an immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

On June 21, the United States and Iran held negotiations in Burgenstock, Switzerland, brokered by Doha and Islamabad, to implement the memorandum. As noted in a joint statement by Pakistan and Qatar following the first round of negotiations, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, and progress was made, including the establishment of a foundation for further technical negotiations.

A number of American lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have criticized the Trump administration for its military operation against Iran and the agreements with Tehran. The New York Times noted that Iran has emerged from its confrontation with the United States not only with its stability intact, but also with several favorable terms, including the resumption of its ability to earn billions of dollars from oil sales.