Senior Russian security official says met with Iranian representatives in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said that on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting in New Delhi he had discussed with Iranian representatives the latest news from Geneva.

Earlier, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

"We held talks with my colleague and Chinese Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi and my colleague from India Mr. [Ajit] Doval. Apart from that, a meeting with Iranian representatives was held on the sidelines. We exchanged latest news, now from Geneva," he told journalists, summing up the results of his visit to India.

"We held fairly active discussions with all of our colleagues," he said. "As you can imagine, the topics vary depending on the area. The discussions with our colleague from the United Arab Emirates, naturally focused on regional security and our bilateral cooperation.".