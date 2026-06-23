Putin awards Federal Protective Service’s Presidential Regiment with Order of Zhukov

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented the Order of Zhukov to the Presidential Regiment of the Federal Protective Service of Russia (FSO) in the St. George Hall of the Kremlin.

As the solemn marching music played, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief attached the Order of Zhukov to the regiment's banner in the presence of the Kremlin guards who had lined up in the Hall of Military Glory in Russia.

After delivering a welcoming speech, Putin tied the Order's ribbon neatly around the pole with a bow. As the fanfare played, the senior member of the banner group symbolically raised the banner as a sign of their unit's future achievements and victories.

Troops of the Presidential Regiment greeted the high award, given to the unit on its 90th anniversary, with a three-fold "hurrah".

FSO Director Dmitry Kochnev addressed Putin and the regiment's personnel with a speech, in which he assured that the Kremlin guards, like the entire service, would faithfully serve their oath.

Groups of Kremlin guards, dressed in field, ceremonial, and dress uniforms, lined up along the walls of the St. George Hall adorned with memorial plaques bearing the names of heroes who defended the honor of Russian arms. During the ceremony, the soldiers of the Presidential Regiment, who were accustomed to standing at attention, did not move a muscle. The event was attended by the leadership of the Federal Protective Service and service veterans.

About the Presidential Regiment of the Federal Protective Service

The Presidential Regiment of the Federal Protective Service traces its history back to 1936, when a specialized unit was established by the People's Commissariat for Internal Affairs of the USSR, and later by the Ministry of State Security and the Committee of State Security of the Soviet Union. Currently, the regiment is part of the Service of the Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin of the Federal Protective Service.

The Kremlin soldiers are distinguished by their high level of discipline and training, which are essential for ensuring the safety of the country's top officials and their guests, as well as preserving the architectural and cultural treasures of the Kremlin. The soldiers of the Kremlin Regiment, which has been known as the Presidential Regiment since 1993, have already received high honors for their service. In 1986, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, the unit was awarded the Order of the October Revolution.

Initially, the presentation of the high honor was scheduled for May, but the Putin's busy schedule prevented the event from taking place.