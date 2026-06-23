Trust in Trump expressed by an average of 23% of respondents in 36 countries — poll

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. Trust in US President Donald Trump was expressed by an average of only 23% of respondents across 36 countries, according to the results of a poll conducted by the US Pew Research Center.

"Across 36 nations polled, a median of 23% of adults express confidence in his leadership of world affairs. In many countries, confidence in Trump has slipped since last year," the center's specialists reported. 76% of survey participants stated that they do not trust the US leader.

Center specialists reported that in the countries covered by the poll, "overall ratings for the United States are also largely negative." According to the data provided, an average of 57% of respondents expressed a positive attitude towards the US, while 37% expressed a negative attitude.

At least 47% of respondents called the US a reliable partner, while 50% called it unreliable. At least 35% of respondents believe that the US contributes to maintaining peace and stability, while 63% hold the opposite opinion. At least 32% percent believe that the United States takes into account the interests of other countries, while 66% disagree.

More than 42,000 people were surveyed in the study. These included residents of Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Ghana, Germany, Greece, Israel, India, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, Canada, Kenya, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the Philippines, France, Chile, Sweden, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Japan.