MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Western countries have made a mistake by not trying to understand the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Javier Hurtado Mira, chairman of the Democratic Youth Community of Europe (DEMYC) and a Spanish politician, said in an interview with TASS.

The West’s biggest mistake is not understanding the underlying causes of this conflict, he said.

According to the politician, it may be useful for Russia to demonstrate leadership in the use of soft power, as this is very convincing for people with a Western mentality.

He said that efforts of both nations can be very useful, as US President Donald Trump is also trying to bring both sides closer together to establish a real peace as soon as possible or at least to achieve a ceasefire.

Mira said that people from Russia and Ukraine have Slavic blood, adding that he is confident that they will be able to build a better future together and live in good-neighborly relations.