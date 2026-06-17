Russia begins delivery of upgraded Supercam S350 recon drones to Belarus

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Unmanned Systems Group has begun the delivery of upgraded Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones to Belarus, including their modifications with mobile control posts mounted on pickup trucks, the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS on the sidelines of the Belarus 2026 National Security Exhibition.

"The Belarusian security and defense agencies show considerable interest in Supercam drones: in addition to their years-long trust for our flagship Supercam S350 model, its upgraded version has evoked large interest. The deliveries of next-generation Supercam drones to Minsk have already begun. These deliveries also include a mobile system mounted on a pickup truck," it said.

The Unmanned Systems Group told TASS earlier that the Group would also demonstrate a mobile control post of Supercam drones at the Belarus 2026 National Security Exhibition.