LONDON, June 23. /TASS/. Former Deputy Defense Minister of the United Kingdom (2024-2026) Al Carns did not rule out that he might run for leader of the ruling Labour Party as well as the prime minister post following the resignation of Keir Starmer.

"No, I don’t rule this," he said at a briefing for foreign journalists. However, he said that at the moment he is primarily interested in developing an updated political program for the Labour Party, so that the party is "as bold and courageous as it can be."

On June 22, Starmer said he would resign as Labour leader and prime minister. On July 9, under the rules he established, new party leaders will be nominated. The winner, who will automatically become prime minister, must take office before the return of parliamentarians from their summer break on September 1. Currently, only former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has officially announced his intention to run.

A political crisis erupted in the United Kingdom after the local elections held on May 7. The Labour Party lost control of the Welsh Parliament for the first time. In various legislative bodies in England, the Labour Party got 1,400 fewer representatives than before.

Carns resigned as deputy secretary of state for defense on June 11 saying the Starmer government refused to disburse adequate funds for military needs.