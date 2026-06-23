US to make new decisions on Iran if it refuses to accept IAEA inspectors — Rubio

DOHA, June 23. /TASS/. The United States will make new decisions regarding Iran if Tehran refuses to accept International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated upon arrival in Abu Dhabi as part of his Middle East tour.

He denied that there is no understanding between Washington and Tehran regarding the return of IAEA inspectors to Iran. "We know what they agreed to. I don't know why they have to say the things they say, whatever their internal or domestic politics is, I guess they'll navigate it, but we know what they agreed to do, and now they'll either do it or they won't," the top US diplomat told journalists, commenting on statements by Iranian officials regarding IAEA inspection activities.

"If they do, the process moves forward," Rubio noted. "And if they don't, the president will have some decisions to make," he warned.

On June 17, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. A formal signing ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in Switzerland’s Burgenstock on June 19. However, it was announced in the early morning hours of June 18 that the document had been signed remotely by the parties involved. According to media reports, US leader Donald Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles. The signatory for Iran was President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On June 21, the US and Iran held talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators, to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding. According to a joint statement by Pakistan and Qatar after the first round of talks concluded, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, including establishing a foundation for further technical negotiations.