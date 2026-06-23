BRICS countries support deepening security cooperation — Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. High-ranking BRICS security representatives have advocated stronger cooperation within the alliance, including in countering terrorism, cyber threats, and information exchange between law enforcement agencies, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said after their meeting.

"The leaders voiced support for enhancing further BRICS cooperation, particularly on strengthening capacities of members, enhancing information sharing, and coordinating amongst BRICS law-enforcement agencies to counter terrorism and cyber risks in a collective manner. They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including through countering the use of new technologies being utilized by them," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Foreign Ministry also indicated that at the meeting, participants "deliberated on challenges related to energy security, food security, supply chain security, emerging technologies utilized by terrorist networks, cyber security and climate-induced instability."

The participants reviewed the results of the BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and information and communication technology security, which were held in India in May and June of this year. In addition, they expressed their support for New Delhi's BRICS chairmanship this year, which is being held under the theme "Building for Sustainability, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development." Following the meeting, the participants were received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu took part in the meeting.