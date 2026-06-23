Air defenses destroy 31 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within six-hour period

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a six-hour period on Tuesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on June 23, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Tula, Krasnodar, Stavropol Regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Abkhazia and over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.