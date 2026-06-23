Rutte chosen as NATO Secretary General partly due to ability to deal with Trump — NYT

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Mark Rutte received the post of NATO Secretary General in part because of his ability to dialogue with US President Donald Trump and reduce tension around the alliance, The New York Times stated ahead of another Trump-Rutte meeting.

According to the publication, Rutte's ability to sway Trump was tested back in January, when Trump spoke of his intention to gain control over Greenland and did not rule out the use of force against Denmark, a NATO ally. "We can't help you if you want to become an owner of Greenland. But we can help you on security," Rutte told Trump at a meeting in Davos, the newspaper's sources reported.

After this, Rutte presented already existing plans for NATO exercises in Greenland as a new alliance mission in the Arctic. Trump temporarily backed off from his threats, the newspaper noted, but behind the scenes, the negotiations caused irritation and distrust on the Danish side.