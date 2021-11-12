Japanese space tourists to pass final cosmonaut training tests on November 15-16

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Crew members of Russia’s Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, including two space tourists from Japan, will pass their final pre-flight cosmonaut training exams in mid-November, the press service of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center told TASS.

"All-encompassing examinational training of the main and backup crews will be held on November 15-16," the press service said.

The spacecraft’s main crew lists Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who will be the commander of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, as well as Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Japan’s Shun Ogiso are the backup crew.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft with two space tourists is scheduled for December 8, 2021. The space travelers will spend 12 days in orbit.