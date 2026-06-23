Russian mountain climber Pekova enters Guinness Book of World Records

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian mountaineer Alina Pekova has entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest woman to summit all of the world’s mountain peaks exceeding 8,000 meters, the Russian announced on Tuesday on her Instagram (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

"I am now officially in the Guinness Book of World Records," she stated.

Pekova, 34, has climbed: Annapurna (8,091 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Mount Everest (8,848 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Lhotse (8,516 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Makalu (8,485 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters, Himalayas, Pakistan), Broad Peak (8,051 meters, Karakoram, Pakistan), K2 (8,611 meters, Karakoram, Pakistan), Gasherbrum 1 (8,080 meters, Karakoram, Pakistan), Manaslu (8,163 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Dhaulagiri (8,167 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Cho Oyu (8,201 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Kangchenjunga (8,586 meters, Himalayas, Nepal), Gasherbrum 2 (8,035 meters, Karakoram, Pakistan) and Shishapangma (8,027 meters, Himalayas, Tibet, China).