Russia, China castigate US for escalating tensions in Asia-Pacific region — security chief

NANPING /China/, September 19. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, Russian Security Council Secretary, and Yang Jiechi, member of the Politburo of China’s Central Committee of the Communist Party, expressed concern over US escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific Region during consultations on Monday, the press service of the Russian Security Council office said.

"They considered the Afghan problems, the military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and around Taiwan. The interlocutors expressed concern over the escalation of tensions on the part of the US and its allies in the region," the report said.

The Russian Security Council added that Patrushev and Yang Jiechi paid special attention to increasing contacts between Russia and China within the UN, the SCO and BRICS, organizing mutual support on the most important global problems.

"There was a constructive exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international security," the report stressed.

In general, the follow-up to the agreements reached at the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand was discussed, the Security Council informed.