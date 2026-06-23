India PM's aide mulls Moscow's BRICS initiatives with Russian Security Council secretary

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. National Security Advisor to India’s Prime Minister Ajit Doval has met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu to discuss Russian initiatives and cooperation within BRICS, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

"NSA Ajit Doval met his counterpart, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu on June 23, 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting," he said on X.

"Both sides discussed their ongoing cooperation under the BRICS framework, including some proposals put forward by Russia. They also reviewed progress on their bilateral cooperation in different spheres, in keeping with the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Shoigu participated in a meeting of high-level BRICS security representatives. They discussed international and regional security, fighting against terrorism, cyber threats, and non-traditional security challenges.