NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities are actively working to better repel drone attacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said after his visit to India.

He also said that the BRICS nations have agreed to use the group's common reserve funds for mutual assistance.

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Repelling drone attacks

The Russian government is paying heightened attention to improving drone interception: "We are working hard to counter and create new systems to counter unmanned aerial vehicles at new borders. The president, the Defense Ministry, the governors, and industry - they're all paying great attention to this. And so, I hope that as new projects and new systems are implemented, the situation will naturally improve."

Russia is working on an anti-drone system and has made progress on this matter: "As you know, nothing stands still, and the enemy is no exception. If we are improving our defense system, they are naturally improving their attack system. It is a complex issue, but we are working on it, and believe me, we are working actively. All ministries are working in all areas, without exception."

Global energy problems

The BRICS national security advisers’ meeting addressed energy problems stemming from the situation in the Middle East: "Of course, the current situation in the Gulf was discussed. Each country has its own vision, but, naturally, there are shared topics and general trends. This applies to energy sources and assessments of when and to what extent the shortfall that has developed over this period will be made up for."

Reserves for mutual assistance

BRICS member countries will use the group's common reserve funds for mutual assistance: "Another one of Russia’s proposals is to build up reserves, reserves of various resources. These undoubtedly include hydrocarbons, as well as everything else that we found ourselves short of during the Gulf crisis. This refers, of course, to fertilizers, liquefied natural gas, and oil, as well as medicines and a wide variety of other goods - all intended to serve as a unifying framework so that every BRICS country can rely on and count on these reserves with certainty."

Afghanistan’s anti-drug efforts

Afghanistan’s authorities have done a lot to cut drug trafficking in the country: "They intended to do it, planned to do it, and they did it."

They have managed to practically eliminate the production and export of hard drugs: "The figure regarding drug trafficking has already been mentioned, but I can repeat it. As they promised, if we’re talking about hard drugs, they have actually reduced production and, naturally, the flow out of Afghanistan by nearly 90%."