Seven civilians wounded after Ukraine’s attacks on DPR during day

DONETSK, June 23. /TASS/. Seven civilians were injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day as a result of Ukraine’s attacks, DPR’s head Denis Pushilin said.

"A man born in 1989 received serious wounds and three more men, born in 1981, 1988, and 1990 received wounds of medium gravity in Yasinovataya. A man born in 1970 and a woman born in 1960 were injured in Donetsk. A man born in 1979 was wounded on the Donetsk-Mariupol motorway near the village of Berezovoye," he wrote on messaging app Max.

Apart from that, according to Pushilin, four dwelling houses, six civilian infrastructure facilities, and five trucks were damaged.