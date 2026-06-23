Beginning of troops withdrawal is source of disagreement between Israel, Lebanon — TV

RABAT, June 23. /TASS/. The main point of contention between Israeli and Lebanese representatives at the talks in Washington is the mechanism for withdrawing Israeli troops from southern Lebanon at the initial stage, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel’s source close to the talks, "the key disputable issue in the Lebanese-Israeli dialogue is the withdrawal of [Israeli] troops and the mechanism for their withdrawal at the initial stage." The Israeli side adheres to the step-by-step principle, while demanding that the Lebanese army take concrete action on the ground and provide "evidence that it will be able to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure," the source said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon insists on the "withdrawal of Israeli forces, first and foremost from southern Lebanon," according to the same source.