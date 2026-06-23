US Senate passes resolution to end war with Iran

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The US Senate has passed a non-binding resolution urging the administration to cease military actions against Iran.

Fifty senators voted in favor, with 48 voting against, including four Republicans in support and only one Democrat opposing. The House of Representatives passed a similar document earlier this month.

The advisory resolution calls on US President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities against Iran unless such action has been authorized by Congress or is deemed necessary to protect the United States or its allies from an attack.

The executive branch is entitled to ignore resolutions of this kind as they carry no legal force.