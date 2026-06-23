MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies are leaving the country due to a shortage of specialists, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The remnants of Ukrainian pharmaceuticals are leaving Ukraine. The decision of the Ukrainian 'businessmen' is primarily due to the catastrophic shortage of not only specialists in Ukraine, but also of ordinary labor," the source said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian biotechnology company Biopharma intends to launch an 85 million euro production facility in Arad, Romania by the end of 2027. Construction has already been completed, and all engineering networks are to be connected by September 1.