Russians' trust level in Putin exceeds 73% — poll

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted from June 8 to 14, stands at 73.3%, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) conducted among 1,600 adult Russians.

"73.3% of survey participants answered positively to the question about trust in Putin; the level of approval of the president's activities is 67.7%," the social service noted in its materials.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 44% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by 46% of respondents. Trust in Mishustin was declared by 56% of respondents.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov stands at 31.2%, the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov - 27.1%, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky - 18.5%, the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev - 8.6%.

The level of support for "United Russia" was 35.5%, the KPRF - 10.9%, the LDPR - 9.4%, "A Just Russia" - 5.8%, "New People" - 9.8%.