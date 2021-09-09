Russia’s loans to Belarus will total $630-640 mln by end of 2022 - Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s loans to Belarus for the period from September 2021 and until the end of 2022 will amount to about $630-640 million, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The total volume of loans from September this year to the end of 2022 will be somewhere around $630 million, maybe $640 million," the Russian leader said at a press conference on Thursday following his talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.

Putin also touched upon the price of Russian gas for Minsk. According to him, at the meeting the two leaders managed to reach an agreement "on issues that are very sensitive for the Belarusian side, related to the pricing of Russian energy resources." After a long discussion it became possible to work out mutually acceptable approaches to the gas issue.

"The price for Belarus for Russian natural gas for 2022 will remain at the current year's level," the Russian President said.

At the same time, Putin stressed, gas prices for Belarus for 2022 will not be adjusted to the inflation rate.

"We will leave the same price for Belarus for the next year unchanged. For 2022, the price for Belarus is $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters [of gas]," the Russian President explained.

"For Belarus we do not even adjust the price to dollar inflation, although it is quite hefty there," he added.