Russia, Mongolia see eye to eye on many global issues — Putin

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia hold similar positions on a number of world affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Our discussion of the international agenda has confirmed that the positions of Russia and Mongolia on many global subjects are similar. The program of our interaction continues," the head of state said.

He noted that Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the defense and counterterrorism spheres contributes to ensuring security in Asia.

The president added that Mongolian people are taught Russian from an early age, and this opens up broad opportunities for deepening business, scientific and cultural ties between the countries. "The Russian side will continue to support the study of the Russian language in Mongolia, including in the regions bordering our country," Putin noted.