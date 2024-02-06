FPV drone operators of Russian airborne troops destroy Ukrainian infantry unit

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian airborne units destroyed a Ukrainian army squad in the Zaporozhye Region by two one way attack drone strikes, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Unmanned aerial vehicle units of Stavropol paratroopers from the Battlegroup South are daily destroying Ukrainian army manpower in the Zaporozhye direction in the vicinity of Verbovoye settlement," the ministry said.

"A FPV drone crew accurately hit Ukrainian army manpower in a trench shelter after loitering. Several more Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by the repeated strike of another FPV drone. In total, the adversary lost up to an infantry squad of the Ukrainian army in a shelter," the ministry added.

At least seventy Ukrainian servicemen and three vehicles were destroyed by FPV drone crews of the Battlegroup South over the week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Crews of Battlegroup’s FPV drones in their responsibility areas disrupted three rotations of nationalists near strongholds over the week, killed at least seventy Ukrainian army servicemen and three vehicles," the ministry said.