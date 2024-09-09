Russia’s foreign minister, Saudi crown prince discuss implementation of summit agreements

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud the fulfillment of agreements achieved at the highest level in all key areas.

Speaking after his participation in the meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC), Lavrov said that "at the end of the working day, our delegation was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"A lengthy conversation was held on all key areas of our joint work in implementing the agreements reached between the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia, including at the personal meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince last December," Lavrov stressed.

"In addition to the bilateral agenda, we discussed the tasks we are facing in the light of the evolving international situation. We reaffirmed our commitment to the process that is now objectively unfolding in the context of the emergence of a new, multipolar world order, in which there will be no hegemons or dictators, and in which the key principle of the UN Charter - the sovereign equality of all states - will be observed," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Lavrov held meetings with some of his counterparts, including Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Russian foreign minister also met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha.