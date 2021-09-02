Putin discussed Afghan issue in all recent conversations with other leaders — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan was touched upon in all recent conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Thursday.

"Even in the past few weeks, there were a lot of telephone conversations, a whole string of them. Perhaps, you pointed out in your reports that each of the conversations included an exchange of views on Afghanistan," he emphasized, when asked if Putin maintained contact with other leaders on the matter.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. US troops have by now left Afghanistan, ending their 20-year-long presence in the country.