Lavrov’s meeting with Austrian Chancellor Kurz begins in Vienna

VIENNA, August 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have begun their meeting in Vienna.

Lavrov and Kurz exchanged a handshake and were photographed with national flags in the background, with the two heading to a private meeting next. The meeting is not accessible to press. The sides will them proceed with a working dinner. No media statements are planned afterwards.

The Austrian capital is the second stop on Lavrov’s European tour after Hungary. The Russian minister will then head to Italy.