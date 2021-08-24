Russian troops in Syria to cast votes in parliamentary election at Hmeymim air base

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian troops deployed to the Hmeymim air base in Syria will be able to cast their votes in the September election to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) at the air base, member of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Pavel Andreyev said.

"The head of the Russian diplomatic mission has formed an election commission at the embassy in Damascus," he pointed out, adding that members of the Damascus election commission would organize voting at the Hmeymim air base.

The State Duma elections are scheduled for the Unified Election Day, September 19, 2021. Voting will last three days, from September 17 to 19. In addition, nine Russian constituent entities will hold direct elections of regional heads and 39 regions will elect regional assemblies. In three more regions, top officials will be elected by legislative assemblies.