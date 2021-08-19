Russia significantly reduces capabilities of terrorists in Syria — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian and Syrian military significantly reduced the capabilities of terrorists active in Syria but attempts to present some groups as part of the political opposition complicate the fight against terrorism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Thanks to the consistent efforts of the Russian and Syrian military, the capabilities of terrorist organizations active in Syria, namely ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS), have been significantly reduced," he pointed out. "At the same time, some terrorist cells carry on with their activities and still pose a serious threat," Nebenzya added.

According to the Russian envoy, the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group formed on the basis of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization (both outlawed in Russia) is the biggest one. "According to various estimates, its strength ranges between 10,000 and 15,000. The fight against this terrorist organization is complicated by attempts to present it as part of the political opposition," Nebenzya said.

"Hurras ad-Din, a branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria (outlawed in Russia), is another terrorist organization that continues to pose a danger in the region," he noted, adding: "Various sources estimate its strength between 3,500 and 5,000 members, half of whom are foreign militants."

"Russia will continue to provide the necessary assistance to the Syrian authorities in combating the terrorists," the Russian envoy emphasized.