Moldovan president says she meets with senior Russian official on Wednesday

CHISINAU, August 10./TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said she will hold talks with Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak, who visits Chisinau on Wednesday.

"The Moldovan president is responsible for foreign policy, I will meet with Dmitry Kozak. Also taking part in this meeting will be Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Vladislav Kulminski, who deals with the Transnistrian settlement," Sandu told a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, a source from the administration of the Russian president confirmed to TASS that Kozak would make a working trip to Moldova at the invitation of President Sandu. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry also confirmed the trip.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament approved a new government. On Monday, Moldovan Foreign Minister Popescu said after a meeting with Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov that the new cabinet planned to develop constructive and mutually advantageous relations with Russia.

Sandu, the leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, became President of Moldova in December 2020. She has repeatedly said that she is ready to develop relations with Russia and pay a visit to Moscow.