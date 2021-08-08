Putin to participate in video conference within UNSC framework on Monday

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the United Nations Security Council on maritime security conducted at the initiative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"V.V. Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the UN Security Council on the subject of ‘Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation.’ The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year," the statement said.

Last year, the Russian president for the first time participated in a UN event in a video format - on September 22, the recording of his speech was aired during the UN General Assembly along with speeches of other leaders.

According to the press service of the UN Security Council, UN Security Council President T.S. Tirumurti reported that open debates on maritime security will be held on August 9 in a video format chaired by the Indian prime minister. The conference will be dedicated to such pressing issues as piracy and illegal drug, weapon and human trafficking.