Russia considers US media reports on doping in Team ROC unsubstantiated, envoy says

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Reports in US media outlets about the alleged use of performance enhancing drugs by athletes from Russia at the Tokyo Olympics raise eyebrows, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said answering questions from reporters.

"These unfounded speculations raise eyebrows. According to the International Testing Agency, Russians are among the most tested athletes at these competitions," the Russian Embassy quotes Antonov as saying on its Facebook page. "Russian athletes win medals in Tokyo in a fair competition. Attempts to discredit their achievements are dictated by a desire to get rid of fair competition, which is contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Movement." One should be able to lose with dignity, the ambassador stressed.

He urged the United States to intensify the fight against banned drugs in US sports leagues. "Doping is a global problem. Its solution requires efforts by all states. The United States can play an important role in that process as well," he said.

Antonov noted that Russia admired the achievements of Team ROC athletes. "In difficult conditions, they are upholding the sports honor of their Motherland. Overcoming difficulties, they bring us, their fans, the joy of victory every day. <…> We are overwhelmed with pride that such selfless people represent our country in the international arena," he emphasized.