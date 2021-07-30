No signals from Paris, London on joining strategic stability dialogue — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. There have been no signals from France and the UK regarding their willingness to take part in the discussion of strategic stability issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Friday.

"I am unaware of any response. There have been no signals that they are ready to join that process," he said responding to a question on the issue.

Grushko noted that NATO had placed more and more emphasis on a nuclear component in its containment policy in recent years. "We see that there is an increase in the number of nuclear scenarios in military exercises. Given that France and the UK are NATO members, and that their nuclear strategic capabilities are integrated into the alliance’s unified nuclear policy, the objective need for these countries’ involvement in the process of control over nuclear and other strategic weapons is only growing," he stressed.