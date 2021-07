WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. Russian embassy in Washington notes that only the US and Ukraine speak against the UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, introduced by Moscow.

"Russia condemns all forms of racial discrimination. We present the annual UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism," the embassy said. "Only the US and Ukraine speak against it."

"We hope that they will review their position," the embassy said.